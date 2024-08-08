Emergency services called after driver hits tree in Luton

Published 8th Aug 2024, 17:42 GMT
Updated 8th Aug 2024, 17:43 GMT
Emergency services were called after a driver hit a tree in Luton.

Ambulance and fire crews were called to the collision where a woman had hit a tree on the Old Bedford Road yesterday at around 7pm (Wednesday).

According to Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue service, the woman was able to free herself from the vehicle and left in the care of the ambulance service.

Police were also in attendance.

