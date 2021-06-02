'Options being looked at' to relocate Luton Central Library in town centre

Luton Central Library in St George's Square needs of 'significant maintenance' work

Members of Luton Borough Council's executive committee met yesterday (Tuesday), where a report was unveiled proposing a new location for the library in George Street.

Although this report was due for further discussion on July 19, it has now been withdrawn while other options are being considered.

The current library building in St George's Square is in need of "significant maintenance" work. The executive will be asked to consider whether it wishes to go ahead with these costs later this year.

A Luton Borough Council spokesman said: "As part of the new and exciting vision for the town centre, one of the options being looked into is the possible relocation of the central library to another town centre location.

"Any relocation of the central library would need to align with the council’s commitment to offering a modern and accessible library service for the town.

"There are a number of possible locations being looked into and a full consultation would be carried out before any decision made. Any relocation would likely be a few years away.