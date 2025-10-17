River Lea in Luton turned bright green this week - Thames Water explains why

The River Lea in Luton, by the Galaxy Centre. Picture: Nicky Evans and Joao Felix

Walkers in Luton this week discovered the River Lea had turned a strange shade of green.

But despite the unnatural colours raising questions about contamination, Thames Water explained it was all down to a non-toxic dye.

The River Lea, which goes through the centre of Luton, looked like a sewer from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles earlier this week, with pictures showing the water first looking a shade of blue, then a fluorescent green.

Thames Water says it dyed the water to find the source of a third-party ‘misconnection’

Its spokesperson said: “Our Environmental Protection Team will now be following up on this to ensure it is rectified as quickly and safely as possible.

“As part of our investigation, we used dye to help trace the source of the issue. This caused a temporary change in the colour of the water.”

The water company reassured residents, saying: “This dye is non-toxic and non-chemical and dissipates over time.”