'This is a betrayal of Luton': Environmental groups criticise decision to approve airport expansion

Community and environmental groups have shared their disappointment after Luton Airport’s expansion plans were given the green light by the Government.

The development consent order (DCO) to increase capacity from 19 million to 32 million passengers a year at London Luton Airport was approved on Thursday, April 3. The plans were submitted by Luton Rising, the Luton Borough Council company that owns the airport, to the government in May 2024 – but the decision was delayed twice.

Despite support from councillors, Rachel Hopkins MP and unions, some have questioned the Transport Secretary’s decision to approve the plans despite a Planning Inspectorate’s recommendation that it be rejected.

The Luton Green Party said it was “outraged” by the decision, calling it a “move that shamelessly puts corporate interests above people’s lives”.

An artist's impression of what the expansion could look like. Picture: Luton Rising

A spokesperson for the Luton Green Party said: “This is a betrayal of Luton.

“Residents are under constant attack with flightpaths roaring directly over homes, schools, and parks and noise so extreme it ruins lives. Studies prove long-term exposure to noise cuts life expectancy, yet Ministers don’t seem to care.

“This expansion isn’t progress —it’s a disaster for our community and our planet.

“We won’t stand by while Luton is sold out. The fight isn’t over. We will fight to ensure we have the best outcome to protect Luton citizens and its environment.”

This message was echoed by Stop Luton Airport Expansion/Friends of Wigmore Park, a community group representing those who live in the area near to the airport.

They said: “The Secretary of State’s decision to not back their refusal, though disappointing, will require further investigations and research, if the conditions they have set are to be fulfilled.”

The application has been approved under certain conditions, including producing noise reports.

David Oakley-Hill, of Luton Friends of the Earth, claimed that increased flights and traffic would “bring far more pollution, cause ill-health and early deaths for many residents, gridlock the east of the town and destroy Wigmore Park”.

He added: "This decision sends out entirely the wrong message. The longer we put off action to tackle the climate crisis, the more costly and difficult to resolve it will become for us all."

According to the CEO of London Luton Airport Operations Limited, once the plans are complete, the airport will “generate an additional £1.5 billion for the economy every year and create up to 11,000 jobs”.

