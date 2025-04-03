Luton Airport expansion plans approved by Transport Secretary despite Planning Inspectorate recommendation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

After a series of delays, the plans to expand passenger capacity at Luton Airport has been approved today (Thursday, April 3).

The development consent order (DCO) to increase capacity from 19 million to 32 million passengers a year at London Luton Airport was submitted to the government on May 10, 2024 – with the decision delayed twice.

Now the chair of Luton Rising, the Luton Borough Council company that owns the airport, has revealed the plans will go ahead, despite pushback from environmental groups and the recommendation of the Planning Inspectorate.

Paul Kehoe CBE said: “We welcome the announcement from the Secretary of State for Transport that our application for the long-term sustainable growth of our airport has been approved. Today’s decision enables us to continue detailed planning for the next chapter in the success story of London Luton Airport.

An artist's impression of what the expansion could look like. Picture: Luton Rising

“The benefits are clear. At a new capacity of 32 million passengers per year, our scheme will deliver up to 11,000 new jobs, additional annual economic activity of up to £1.5bn, and up to an additional £13m every year for communities and good causes.”

He thanked businesses and the community for support the venture, and said: “From polling that we commissioned last year, we also know that more than five times as many people support London Luton Airport’s expansion plans than oppose them.”

In its report, the Planning Inspectorate, the body which decides on national infrastructure applications, said: “The Examining Authority has found that the Proposed Development would contribute to meeting the need to address airport capacity in the South East of England, increase connectivity, and provide socio-economic benefits such as job creation, including the health benefits from employment, and levelling up opportunities."

But added: “...these would not be outweighed by the harms, including those from additional noise, increase in traffic, the effects on the Chilterns NL, the release of additional greenhouse gas emissions, landscape and visual effects and the effect on heritage assets.”

The decision was welcomed by London Luton Airport Operations Limited, which runs the airport. Its CEO, Alberto Martin, explained that once the plans are complete, it will “generate an additional £1.5 billion for the economy every year and create up to 11,000 jobs”.

Mr Martin said: “Our priority now is to finalise a commercial agreement with Luton Council to renew our successful partnership so together we can deliver on the Government’s growth policy, and make the expansion plans a reality as soon as possible. This will put Luton at the heart of a collective mission to achieve sustainable economic growth.”

Unions have also reacted to the news, with Unite general secretary Sharon Graham saying: “This is good news for workers at the airport as well as the local community – however it is essential these new jobs are well-paid and unionised.”

Rachel Hopkins MP for Luton South and South Bedfordshire called today’s decision “a clear example of how a Labour Government will stimulate economic

growth in communities like Luton, while remaining firmly committed to meeting our environmental responsibilities.”

Mr Kehoe CBE addressed concerns raised during the consultation process. He added: “By introducing maximum limits for the airport’s noise, operational greenhouse gas emissions, air quality and surface access impacts, we also believe that our Green Controlled Growth framework represents the most far-reaching commitment to the sustainable operation of an airport ever put forward in the UK.

“We will review the details of the Order and look forward to working with our partners to realise the significant economic, employment and social benefits for our town, the region and across the UK, as we contribute towards the Government’s vision for national growth.”

A letter announcing the approval on behalf of Heidi Alexander MP read: “...the Secretary of State considers that there is a compelling case for granting development consent. Given the national need for the Proposed Development and the capacity it will deliver, referred to above, the Secretary of State does not believe that this is outweighed by the Development’s potential adverse impacts.

