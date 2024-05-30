Faith Matters: Catholic Priests visited Luton’s different places of worship

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A group of Catholic Priests from the Roman Catholic Diocese of Northampton visited Luton’s different places of worship – Shree Santan Sewa Samaj Hindu Mandir (Lewsey Farm), Luton Central Mosque (Bury Park), and Guru Nanak Gurudwara (Dallow Road).

The day was a chance to hear about and engage with a wide range of examples of how Luton’s different faith communities are working together for the common good. The day also offered an opportunity to reflect on the principles that underpin the ideals and principles of effective partnerships as well as some of the challenges that can be experienced when working together across different faiths and cultures.

During a presentation, the group appreciated how Grassroots, Luton Council of Faiths and Near Neighbours Programme create safe, brave and honest spaces, not just for the dialogue but for the collective action to promote peace & reconciliation, understanding & friendships, and acceptance rather than tolerance of one another.

​It was also highlighted that there is more common between us than what divides us, but inter faith work is not about syncretism. It is not about negotiating away our differences. It is not about undermining or comprising our differences. Instead, it is about asserting and affirming our differences, but doing so in a way so that it does not breed conflict and confrontation. It rather enriches our learning and understanding and broadens our worldview.

Catholic Priests visited for the first time Guru Nanak Gurudwara (Dallow Road) Luton. Mr Jasbir Singh welcomed them all and gave them a brief intro to Sikh faith.

Fr Liam Castle of St Martin De Porres Catholic Church in Lewsey Farm said: “It is amazing to see people of many different faiths and beliefs living side by side in Luton. We have therefore opportunities to work together to build a society, which is rooted in the values of mutual respect, cooperation, openness and trust.

"This means finding ways to live our lives of faith with integrity, and allowing others to do so too. Our different religious traditions offer us many resources for this and teach us the importance of good relationships characterised by honesty, compassion and generosity of spirit. May we all use these resources for encouraging and strengthening friendships and relationships with one another.”

​As members of the one human family, let us all show each other respect and courtesy, exercise goodwill, and avoid misrepresenting or disparaging other people’s beliefs and practices.