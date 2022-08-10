Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire fire services put out a blaze in a woodland area near Buckwood Road, Markyate yesterday after receiving calls from the public.
A spokesperson from Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service called at 8.30am yesterday (August 9) morning to a report of a fire in woodland near Buckwood Road, Markyate.”
Three Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service fire engines from Dunstable, Toddington and Shefford were sent to the scene.
They continued: “On arrival, crews found an area of woodland undergrowth well alight. Firefighters tackled the fire with backpack sprayers, beaters and high-pressure lances.
The fire is believed to have started accidentally and was out by 1pm.
The blaze is one of many that Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Services have dealt with in recent days with one in a field in Berkhamsted on Monday (August 8) and a blaze in Totternhoe on Friday (August 5).
Bedfordshire firefighters have urged people to take extra care in the hot weather, saying “cannot emphasise enough to avoid having bonfires/BBQs as its tinder dry out there and temperatures are due to soar again throughout the week.”