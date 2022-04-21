Investigation launched after death of man following a fire in Luton

The fire broke out at a block of flats in Green Court at around 4am today (Thursday).

A man in his 50s from Luton was pronounced dead at the scene.

Five police officers were taken to hospital, with a firefighter treated by paramedics at the scene.

An investigation has been launched following a fatal fire in Luton this morning (21/4)

One of the police officers suffered serious injuries and remains in hospital, while others treated for minor injuries and smoke inhalation, have been discharged.

Around 100 people were evacuated and are being supported at various locations nearby. Everyone has been accounted for.

The fire has now been extinguished and police and the fire service are working to establish what happened, as well as to make the block of flats safe so people can return to their homes as quickly as possible.

Bedfordshire Police Assistant Chief Constable Sharn Basra said: “It is always sad when someone loses their life in a tragedy like this and my thoughts are with the loved ones of the man who sadly passed away.

“This is also a stark reminder of the huge dangers the emergency services face every day. I want to thank everyone for their bravery and dedication in responding to this incident, in which one of our officers has been particularly badly injured.

“This will also have an impact on the community in the area. I can only imagine how frightening this must have been for those living in this block of flats and I am grateful the incident was not more serious.

“We are all doing everything we can to support those affected and trying to get the area back to a semblance of normality as quickly as possible.

“It is great to see everyone pulling together and the community spirit we see in Luton never ceases to amaze me. If there is anything the police can do to help, then please don’t hesitate to ask.”

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service Area Commander, Stuart Auger, said: “We received a call around 4am this morning (21/04) to a fire in a flat on the 14th floor of a high rise building in Green Court, Luton.

“Ten appliances attended with crews worked quickly to extinguish the fire using 24 firefighters with breathing apparatus.

“The fire was successfully contained thanks to the efficient performance of the building’s fire protection measures and fire doors.

“Fire Investigation Teams are working alongside Scenes of Crime Officers to investigate the cause of the fire. Our thoughts are with the loved ones of the person who sadly passed away and we will work with partners to reassure the community over the coming weeks and months.”

Cllr Tom Shaw, Luton Council’s portfolio holder for housing, said: “Our thoughts are with those who have been affected by this terrible incident at Green Court, and our thanks go to the first responders who worked to quickly extinguish the fire in a small, isolated area of the flats.

“There is no indication that cladding was in any way a factor.

“We are providing support at one of our community centres until they are able to return to their homes.