One person has died following a fatal fire at block of flats in Luton

Police have also confirmed that a small number of people including residents and police officers have been taken to hospital for treatment, but that all occupants of the block of flats have been accounted for.

Police said on Twitter: “We understand this is a difficult time and people will want to know if loved ones are safe.

“We would ask people not to speculate or share images of the incident as it may cause distress to those involved. We will provide regular updates as soon as we have them.”

Emergency services have been at the scene of a fire at a block of flats in Luton

The fire, which started around 4am has now been extinguished and emergency services are working with Luton Council and Beds Fire to look after residents who have been evacuated while the building is made safe.

Work is ongoing at the site and several areas have been cordoned off as investigations continue.

A number of people have taken to social media to praise emergency services.

One Facebook commenter said: “Well done and thank you Bedfordshire Police and the other emergency services for evacuating the residents and keeping us all safe.”

Another added: “As always our emergency services have worked above and beyond, wishing those needing treatment speedy recovery, those who witnessed this wishing you well, for the family of the victim our thoughts and prayers are with you all”

And SK Transport and House Removals said: “Very sorry to hear this tragic news. We would like to help any body who needs help. We as a community should stick together. Love and prayer for everyone involved”