Luton-based easyJet drops mask wearing on flights to some countries

Air travellers on easyJet can ditch the face masks from Sunday - as long as they are travelling to a country which has already dropped restrictions.

The Luton-based company has announced the move after the Government dropped mandatory mask wearing for travellers as it eased more restrictions imposed during the pandemic.

A spokesman for the company said: "Following the removal of mandatory mask wearing in a number of countries, we have reviewed our mask policy onboard and have taken the decision that, from 27 March 2022, on flights where masks are no longer legally required at both ends of the route, we will not mandate customers and crew to wear masks onboard the flight. Any customers or crew who wish to continue wearing a mask will of course have their personal choice respected.

Masks will not be required on some routes

"This means that on UK domestic flights including Jersey, excluding routes to and from Scotland, plus flights between the UK and Denmark, Gibraltar, Iceland and Hungary, customers and crew will no longer be required to wear masks. We aim to progressively remove the requirement on other international routes as and when both ends of the route has no legal requirement."

easyJet will still require passengers travelling to countries where restrictions have not been eased, to continue to wear a mask during the flight.

But the spokesman said: "We urge European governments to have a coordinated approach on the removal of the requirement where possible, to make it easy and clear for customers. We will aim to provide clear information to customers, including while onboard, detailing the specific mask requirements on their flight."

Jet2 was the first one who dropped the requirement in early March and, since then, has been joined by British Airways (BA) and Virgin Atlantic.