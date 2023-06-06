Luton entrepreneurs helped Hatters win promotion bid with state-of-the-art training facility

A fitness equipment company owned by Luton-born entrepreneurs is celebrating its small but crucial role in helping Luton Town FC win promotion to the Premier League.

MuscleSquad undertook a significant project to design and equip the club's new Performance Centre at The Brache Training Complex with a bespoke gym area including state-of-the-art strength training equipment – helping ensure that the players remained at peak levels of fitness throughout their promotion campaign. The gym was completed in January so helped the team throughout the end of the season and into the play-offs.

The influence of MuscleSquad is prominently displayed, with the company's logo now gracing the back of all playing shorts worn by Luton Town Football Club, solidifying their support for the club's remarkable journey. Founded in 2017, MuscleSquad swiftly established itself as a leading fitness equipment company in the UK, blending expertise in retail, logistics, and fitness to offer comprehensive solutions that support personal physical and mental goals, thereby making fitness accessible to all.

The collaboration between MuscleSquad and Luton Town went beyond mere sponsorship. The company worked closely with the club's manager and head of sport science to design the gym layout and oversee the production and installation of bespoke, co-branded squat racks, barbells, weight plates, dumbbells, and specialist strength training equipment. The purpose-designed gym incorporates areas for activation and preparation for training sessions. MuscleSquad provided the equipment to the club at a discounted rate, showcasing their commitment to helping Luton Town achieve success on the field.

Chris Bell, LTFC commercial director said: "After getting to know Chris, Steph, and the team at MuscleSquad, it became evident that they share the same values as Luton Town Football Club. Physical and mental well-being is of utmost importance for our players and staff. MuscleSquad provides excellent training equipment and advice, and we look forward to supporting their growth as they support the football club."

Jared Roberts-Smith, Luton Town Head of sports science, added: "The new gym space is a great addition to the facilities at the Club. MuscleSquad have instrumental in creating a top level strength and conditioning suite to support the development of the players. The equipment is industry leading and the design and planning process has been exceptional.”

Chris Billingham, founder and CEO of MuscleSquad, added, "We are immensely proud to partner with Luton Town Football Club during this exciting time. The passion and energy emanating from the fans and staff create a strong sense of community around the club. The natural connection between fitness and football makes this partnership an ideal platform for mutual growth and achieving our objectives.