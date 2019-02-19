Luton Foodbank colour run coming to town!

Colour and excitement is coming to Wardown Park as Luton Foodbank’s charity fun run returns this spring.

On Saturday, March 30, at 10am friends and families can run, walk or jog the 5km course whilst being covered from head to toe in brightly coloured powder.

Last year, over one hundred participants took part in the ‘Colour Run’ challenge, which aims to help the charity raise funds to provide food parcels for people in the town.

Salma Khan, Luton Foodbank project manager, said: “This event is one of the highlights in our calendar as we always receive great support from the people of Luton.”

The charity helps people through times of crisis, with many of its service users requiring the foodbank’s services once or twice before resolving their issues.

To register for the the ‘Colour Run’, please contact Salma on info@lutonfoodbank.org.uk or 01582 725 838.