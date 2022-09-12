News you can trust since 1891

Dunstable Town Mayor proclaims accession of King Charles III at weekend ceremony

The historic announcement was made in Grove House Gardens

By Olivia Preston
Monday, 12th September 2022, 3:08 pm
Updated Monday, 12th September 2022, 3:08 pm

Following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Deputy Lieutenant of Bedfordshire and Dunstable Town Mayor proclaimed the accession of King Charles III at a ceremony on Sunday (September 11).

Cynthia Gresham and Cllr Liz Jones hosted a Proclamation ceremony in Grove House Gardens on High Street in Dunstable.

Residents, representatives of local organisations, Town and Central Bedfordshire Councillors and past Dunstable Mayors attended the event.

Pictured: Mace bearer, Mayor of Dunstable and Deputy Lieutenant of Bedfordshire at the ceremony.

Most Popular

Read More

Read More
Whipsnade Zoo closed today as mark of respect for its patron – Her Majesty The Q...

Cllr. Jones read the proclamation of the accession of King Charles III which was followed by three cheers.

Dunstable Town Band played the National Anthem - updated to reflect the new sovereign.

Dunstable Town Mayor, Cllr. Liz Jones said: “It was a complete honour and privilege to read the Proclamation at this afternoon’s gathering.”

Residents gathered to watch the historic event.

She added: “It was lovely to have so many people come out to watch and take part, and to then walk with us to Priory Gardens to lay the floral tributes.”

Charles IIIElizabeth IIMayor