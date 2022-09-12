Following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Deputy Lieutenant of Bedfordshire and Dunstable Town Mayor proclaimed the accession of King Charles III at a ceremony on Sunday (September 11).

Cynthia Gresham and Cllr Liz Jones hosted a Proclamation ceremony in Grove House Gardens on High Street in Dunstable.

Residents, representatives of local organisations, Town and Central Bedfordshire Councillors and past Dunstable Mayors attended the event.

Pictured: Mace bearer, Mayor of Dunstable and Deputy Lieutenant of Bedfordshire at the ceremony.

Cllr. Jones read the proclamation of the accession of King Charles III which was followed by three cheers.

Dunstable Town Band played the National Anthem - updated to reflect the new sovereign.

Dunstable Town Mayor, Cllr. Liz Jones said: “It was a complete honour and privilege to read the Proclamation at this afternoon’s gathering.”

Residents gathered to watch the historic event.