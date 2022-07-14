Kebabs might be popular after a night out – but you’ve never had one like this before!

A fast food chain is bringing sweet and savoury together as it launches the UK’s first pink kebab.

The eye-catching kebabs are served in coconut-infused bread, with meats, lettuce, tomato, onion and red cabbage.

German Doner Kebab (GDK) began selling the ‘Coco & Kiki’ kebabs at its George Street location on Monday (July 11).

Daniel Bunce, GDK Global COO, said: “We’re excited to finally introduce the Coco & Kiki kebabs to our list of game-changing products and give our customers something disruptive and deliciously unexpected.”

As part of the launch, GDK has teamed up with musicians Tion Wayne, Ivorian Doll, Bryn, Nadia Rose and Stefflon Don.