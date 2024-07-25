A new page for our town - it’s time to come together
In Luton, we know our diversity is a strength and we must never take for granted the relationships, networks and community cohesion that runs through the fabric of our town. We know all too well the struggle against those who choose to pit communities against one another, to increase tensions and exploit insecurities for political gain.
It’s why I and millions across the country celebrated the return of a Labour government this month: to put the 14 years of division and mistrust behind us and organise around a new kind of politics. A politics that seeks to deliver for people, to serve the country and rebuild after years of decay. Because when the Tory government failed on its most basic task of delivery on schools, hospitals, housing or transport, it looked for everyone and anyone else to blame. From scapegoating asylum seekers to using culture wars to whip up hatred, somehow it was always someone else’s fault when the Conservatives couldn’t deliver.
This is why it is so important in this new government of national renewal, to commit to rebuilding trust within our communities, and continue the amazing and leading work and we are so proud of in Luton. From interfaith networks to education and safety initiatives, these are the programs we need to champion and support.
Luton can show those who seek to divide that multiculturalism and diversity are our strength. The hope and optimism of our new government shows that politics can and should work for the people, to champion human rights at home and abroad, and bring communities together in the shared goal of making our town a better place to live, for everyone who calls Luton home.
It was an honour to be re-elected in Luton North, and there is so much I have planned for the next five years. Above all, I will continue to work alongside our communities of all faiths and backgrounds to represent you and help with any difficulties you may be experiencing.
I always say: Luton is my home and I love it, and I will continue to use every chance I get to shout out the amazing things we do here. If I can help in any way, please email [email protected]
