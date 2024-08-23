Beautiful Dunstable: by town centre manager Annette Clynes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

I was reminded of how beautiful our town and parks are by a lovely email from a member of the public who visited us over the weekend.

When we see our town every day, we may forget how others perceive Dunstable and the positive reactions to the beauty of our floral displays and parks. Let us explore our three town parks and discover why Dunstable is an In Bloom winner.

Grove House Gardens is a Green Flag Award-winning park, located in the heart of Dunstable, adjacent to the Grove Theatre Complex and the town centre. The gardens, over 200 years old, were originally part of the private gardens of Grove House. Today, they benefit from the presence of many mature and unusual trees. This attractive open space offers visitors the chance to relax in pleasant summer floral surroundings, enjoy the play area with its fully inclusive equipment, and make use of the free water bottle refill station. Enjoy the wide-open grass spaces or sit and have a picnic with friends and family.

Priory Gardens is situated in the historic centre of Dunstable, next to the Priory Church of St Peter and Priory House, both listed buildings. The gardens are part of a Scheduled Ancient Monument and boast a rich and varied history with strong associations with Henry VIII. This well-maintained open space allows visitors to relax in pleasant historic surroundings, admire the stunning summer floral displays, and enjoy a cream tea or other refreshments at Priory House. A new water refill station has also been installed in the park, providing free cold water throughout the year.

Venture out to Bennett Memorial Recreation Ground for a play adventure (Bull Pond Lane, Dunstable LU6 3DE). The adventure playground is designed for all ages and abilities, featuring challenging and fun play equipment. With the Splashside Café and Splash Park alongside the adventure play area, children will be entertained all day.

Visit our award-winning parks in our town centre and make the most of the last few weeks of summer.