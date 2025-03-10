Faith Matters Column: We can build a harmonious and compassionate society for all

Faith Matters by David Jonathan, Grassroots & Luton Council of Faiths.

In a world marked by conflict, environmental degradation, organised crime, violent extremism, injustices, and widening inequalities, it is important that nations, communities and institutions work together to reconcile human relationships, restore human dignity, and foster equality and empowerment of all.

In emphasising these sentiments, Kinga Kosterska & Elliot Vanstone from the Mission Directorate of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales visited the GRASSROOTS Programme and Luton’s different faith communities.

They visited the Hindu Mandir (Lewsey Farm), Guru Nanak Gurudwara (Dallow Road), United Synagogue (Dunstable Road), Madinah Mosque (Oak Road) and Holy Ghost Catholic Church (Westbourne Road), Luton. All faith leaders provided a tour of their respective places of worship and talked about the key aspects of their congregational life. They also shared highlights of their community outreach work to help those outside their communities.

At the Lewsey Farm Hindu Temple, the Priest Shri Ketan Mehta (L) welcoming and greeting Kinga Kosterska (R) & Elliot Vanstone from the Mission Directorate of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales

Kinga said, “It was great to see how Luton’s multi-faith communities can not only live together but thrive and respect each other. The various faith communities we visited were incredibly welcoming and generous in sharing with us the educational and interfaith work they carry out. It was great to see how much they valued the importance of interreligious dialogue and cooperation.”

Elliot Vanstone said, “It was truly inspiring to see the great work happening in Luton. Walking through the streets of Luton and experiencing its rich multicultural vibrancy was both encouraging and eye-opening. I was particularly moved by the work and legacy of Grassroots in Luton—it’s clear that, in the realm of dialogue, simply being present for people in both their struggles and their joys is invaluable. Grassroots exemplifies that commitment in everything it does.”

He added, "This year, the Catholic Church marks the 60th anniversary of Nostra Aetate, the landmark document that encouraged deeper relationships between faiths, and it is heartening to see these values lived out in Luton. At a time when tensions can so easily divide, Luton stands as a testament to the strength of unity—something particularly significant given that the town remained peaceful while much of the country was affected by riots following the horrific deaths in Southport last summer. This visit was a hopeful sign that, by coming together, we can build a more harmonious and compassionate society for all."