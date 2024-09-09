Faith Matters: Diversity is our collective strength and there is no place for hate in Luton

Faith Matters by David Jonathan, Grassroots & Luton Council of Faiths

Over the years, arguments from across the political spectrum that racism no longer exists in mainstream politics have demoralised anti-racist activists, but time and time again, we witness mainstream parties successfully mobilising and exploiting the fears and insecurities of the public using "extremist" and "populist" rhetoric.

It is good that in the early summer, many faith and community organisations had submitted evidence on the lack of UK progress on racism to the UN Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (CERD). Although it refused to specify individuals, but the CERD report said the UK should curb racist hate speech by politicians and public figures.

It is important that we find ways of stopping the intentional politicisation of immigration, race, and asylum for political advancements. We saw how anti-immigrant rhetoric characterised the last general elections in the UK, and in August, our country suffered from several days of violent rioting motivated by racism and xenophobia.

L to R: Cllr Amjid Ali (Leader of the Luton Liberal Democrat Group), Cllr Hazel Simmons (Leader of the Luton Labour Group and Leader of the Luton Council), Cllr Aslam Khan, Leader of the Luton Conservative Group proclaimed together – No Place for Hate in Luton.

However, we are fortunate that in Luton, our local politicians have been setting a good example. Luton MPs Rachel Hopkins and Sarah Owen have repeatedly said that community cohesion is an easy thing to say, but a harder thing to do, especially when there are people in positions of power who are trying to break down our unity. However, Luton’s strength shines through, whenever we are challenged the most.

In a short video (watch it on /www.facebook.com/groups/LutonFaiths/), leaders of the three different political party groups in Luton, have come together and proclaimed, “Diversity is our collective strength and there is no place for hate in Luton.”

They pointed out that Luton is an amazing place, where people from different, cultures, ethnicities, nationalities and faiths live and work well together. People respect each other. There is no other place like Luton. It is a mosaic of different colors, religions, languages, but we are all one community, they said.

We recognise we have a long way to go, but we know that we can get there together. We all aspire for a better future. We must therefore carry on putting forth our best to accomplish together as communities, as society, as a town and as a nation. Let us all contribute in fostering and strengthening peace and reconciliation in our town.