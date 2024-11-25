Faith Matters: St Albans Cathedral welcomed people of all faiths and none

Faith Matters by David Jonathan, Grassroots & Luton Council of Faiths.

At the Inter Faith Week Event held recently at St Albans Cathedral, about 125 people from different and no religious backgrounds from Beds, Herts & the London borough of Barnet, saw 20 different stalls displaying a wide range of different projects and activities, showcasing powerfully how people of diverse faiths serve their communities. These projects led by different faith communities support children, youth & women, refugees & homeless with winter kits, food banks, eco projects, peace gardens, multi-faith art activities, inter-cultural cooking classes, initiatives tackling health inequalities, and supporting those with dementia, etc.

The idea behind this year’s C of E St Albans Diocesan Inter Faith Week event was to inspire one another by sharing our stories and experiences, stated Revd Cath Rindl and Mrs Ulrike Hunt, the two masterminded the event.

The Reverend Canon David Kesterton, Luton-based Diocesan Inter Faith Adviser said, “The event was a powerful reminder of how our common humanity allows us to live respectfully with our differences.”

The Very Reverend Jo Kelly-Moore, Dean of St Albans Cathedral, welcomed all and highlighted that the foundation story of St Albans Cathedral is inter-faith work. Alban, Britain’s first known Christian saint and martyr, was a Pagan and he gave safe refuge to an asylum seeker – a Christian priest facing persecution. Alban stood up with courage for justice and sacrificed his life to protect his friend, and his faith – so this is the place of welcome for people of all faiths and beliefs.

Jo said, “With all the wars going on in our world today, we must re-ignite our friendships and our mutual care and support for one another.”

Bishop Richard Atkinson OBE said, “As we live in a challenging world, let us remain committed to explore what more can we do together to make a positive impact in our world.”

A few dignitaries who attended the event included The Lord Lieutenant of Hertfordshire, The Mayors of St Albans & Welwyn Hatfield, and The High Sheriff of Bedfordshire.

Many participants commented, “For us it was a great experience to be in this elegant place, where a thousand years of history of singing, praying, contemplating and service added so much potency and symbolism. May God bless all the communities and the organisers of this event.”