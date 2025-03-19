Luton History: Motor cars, speedy bicycles and even roller skates

It was 1896 when Luton showed a healthy interest in the new form of transport "The Motor Car".

Some looked upon it as awesome and others with disfavour almost frightening, similar to one's fear of the first Steam Train.

Such men as Mr E.W. Hart, his son Alderman O.E. Hart, Mr Arthur R. Child - Hat Manufacturer of Downs Road, were among the pioneers in Luton.

The late Mr E.W. Hart is believed to be the first to own and drive a "Mechanically propelled vehicle" in the town.

A car was something to be wondered at, crowds would gather and follow the amazing four wheeled invention.

Alderman O.E. Hart started driving a car at ten years of age, he told a Luton News Reporter "In those days motoring was regarded as a Sport, however he also added "The most important part of equipment you must carry is a heavy towing rope for emergencies, unfortunately you are more than likely to be towed back home by horse and cart," the vehicles in the early stages of motoring were unreliable .

Spectators congregated along Windmill Road in the hope of spotting a car, - cyclists raced behind the vehicle knowing eventually the car would break down or splutter to a stop, the cheeky cyclist quickly offering assistance, lifted the bonnet, removed a spark plug, clean the residue and replace it, "For a charge Guvnor" they would say .

The spark plug was the anti- theft device of the time, removing just one before parking up for the night, disabled the vehicle.

Hat and Goggles were the order of the day for the men, and the ladies donned either a hat or Bonnet complete with an elaborate veil covering the face.

Rural journeys caused untold stress to farm animals, some panicked in terror, their serenity shattered by the noise and rumble of the imposing contraption.

Common Courtesy was to stop and allow the animals to pass, in the case of a smaller powered vehicle, it was customary to "Stop at the foot of a hill, engage the car in reverse gear, and proceed to climb the hill backwards".

A two gallon can of petrol could be bought for about a shilling , (Tax Free of course) - raked steering had not been brought into use, and there was no such thing as powered lighting or horns, just seats and a steering wheel.

Motor accidents were few until the popularity of motoring grew, an increase of collisions was inevitable, in some cases fatal.

Most vehicles in the early 1900's were open topped, however there were a few weird- looking enclosed inventions on the road, improvements were in the early stages at that time.

If the car was sold, the purchaser would receive the car, minus windscreen, lamps, horns, spare wheel and shock absorbers, all were regarded as extras increasing the cost by a further £50 or more.

Mr Arthur R Child - Hat Manufacturer of Downs Road Luton, started motoring in 1903. After just two weeks of driving lessons he drove to Devon, throughout his lifetime he clocked up over 300.000 miles of travel.

He was a champion cyclist, pedalling well into his 70th year, he held trophies for high- speed cycling both track and road events, the most valued was a Certificate of the North Road Cycling Club including a Gold Medal.

Another of his personal achievements was winning "The skating Championship of Luton Trophy" held at Luton Hoo in 1890.

Life in the fast lane ended for Mr Arthur R .Child in 1939, he sadly passed away.