Neighbourhood policing, prevention and more: Bedfordshire Police and Crime Commissioner outlines plans for his second year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This week marks my first anniversary as Police and Crime Commissioner, and I have also published the Police and Crime Strategy for 2025-28.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the past year I have met many residents, businesses, community and faith groups, public sector leaders, MPs and councillors. There is a common theme to every conversation.

Everyone accepts that we should all be and feel safe.

Everyone, whoever they are, wherever they are is law abiding, is entitled to benefit from a trusted, high performance and responsive police force, and a fair, reliable criminal justice system.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PCC John Tizard

I have met many police officers and police staff, discussed their duties, and witnessed their professionalism and commitment. I have heard about their bravery, challenges and their ambitions. We owe them a great deal.

However, even brilliant police alone cannot successfully and sustainably reduce crime nor tackle all crime. This requires a collaborative approach between the police, local authorities the NHS, schools and colleges, the Crown Prosecution Service, the probation service, the courts, the prison service and many other public sector and voluntary organisations. We need system change which puts victims at its heart.

But we need more - every citizen and every business has a responsibility as citizens.

Even police and community activism will not be enough. We must address issues including inequality, poverty, poor health, low education attainment, poor employment opportunities, and wider social and economic factors are tackled if we are to significantly reduce crime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I have now launched my Strategic Direction for 2025/28. This sets out my clear goals for the next three years and beyond:

The pursuit of social and criminal justice together with human rights as threes sides of the same triangle

High levels of public trust and confidence in policing and the wider criminal justice system

Increasing police performance and the pursuit of excellence

Effective and responsive policing based in and working with local communities

Putting victims at the heart of every aspect of policing and criminal justice

Focusing on crime prevention

These goals reflect my commitments when I was elected a year ago, and most importantly what residents and community leaders say is needed.

A year ago, I committed to serve the people of Bedfordshire as an effective, committed, serious PCC. A year on, I reaffirm that pledge.