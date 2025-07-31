PCC's Column: We must find the lost children before they are lost

John Tizard, Police and Crime Commissioner

Across Bedfordshire too many children fall victim to criminal gangs.

Vulnerable children – sometimes even primary school pupils - are being drawn or pulled into criminality by ruthless cowardly criminals. This can happen to children from all social economic and all ethnic backgrounds, though disproportionately those from more socially and economically disadvantaged backgrounds are more prone to being enticed or even forced into county lines and other forms of serious and organised crime.

Children may be spotted as being vulnerable by cowardly ruthless criminals and preyed on. They may be encouraged to carry and courier drugs or hold and conceal drugs, or weapons and money for the criminal controllers. They may become engaged in other types of crimes for example carrying a knife to so called “protection”. Once trapped the offers of the latest smart phone of fashion trainers which was the original “prize” for “helping” the criminal controller become threats. These threats can include the suggestion that the child’s complicity will be exposed or even threats on the lives of the individuals and their families.

We must protect children from this kind of exploitation The police, working with local authority children’s services, schools and youth workers have a major role to play in prevention, not just detection.

Tackling poverty and inequality is of course, vital as is the provision of good mental health, youth and counselling services but more is required. The criminal gangs must be disrupted and arrested.

The children involved need to have access to “safe” spaces” and the means to seek help.

Parents must be helped to understand what to look out for – for example, in terms of changes in behaviours, new unexplained high value stuff, and emotional change. Teachers and friends have roles to play too.

Bedfordshire Police have recently initiated an education and public awareness programme with a powerful video entitled “Lost Boys”.

We all have a duty to protect every child so no more or lost to crime.

