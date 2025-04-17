Sarah Owen MP: The brakes are finally off for jobs and investment in Luton

Airport expansion will provide 12,000 jobs

Between Universal Studios and airport expansion, this government is recognising our town's potential, writes Sarah Owen MP.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We know Luton is a sweet spot for many reasons but geographically it is less than an hour to London, perched along the M1 with a major international airport. We are also home to an incredibly skilled workforce and a long history of innovation, business and entrepreneurship.

But our town was held back by the previous Conservative government. They were a block on investment and cut crucial services which led to many families struggling to make ends meet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, we finally have a government willing to invest in our town. April saw three major pieces of good news get the go ahead, showing the commitment of this Labour government to ensuring Luton benefits from growth and investment. The brakes have been taken off!

Firstly, Jet2 opened their new Luton base. This sign of confidence in the airport brings 125 new jobs and more options for holiday-makers to get to one of their 17 new destinations this summer.

Secondly, the airport itself was finally given the green light to expand. This will create 12,100 new high-quality local jobs in every sector, from engineering to construction, finance and administration, customer support and more.

As the airport serves the community it is from, the expansion will invest hundreds of millions of pounds into the local economy – we’re expecting an increase of around £1.5billion - and it will serve as a model for sustainable and environmentally-conscious growth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Finally, in a joy for thrill-seekers and film fans alike, Universal Studios’ first-ever European theme park will be opening on our doorstep in Kempston. This will deliver 28,000 more jobs over the next few years in preparation for its 2031 opening, of which 80% will be from the local area.

Airport growth and this hugely exciting, world-class attraction being built on our doorstep means tens of thousands of new jobs and billions of pounds into the local economy. It’s what our town needs and, more importantly, deserves.

It would also not be possible without a government believing in our area and giving the go ahead to these projects - removing red tape, so communities like ours feel the benefits.

There’s lots more to do to ensure everyone in Luton North gets the opportunities they deserve. I will keep working with the government to ensure no momentum is lost in the push for growth, jobs and prosperity.