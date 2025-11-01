Why Osho matters now more than ever: Luton writer re-examines the necessity of the mystic in a restless world

THE BOOK COVER

In a world that never stops talking, we have forgotten how to listen. Every day we are surrounded by opinions, arguments, and noise, yet few pause to ask what it means to be truly alive. Amid the constant chatter of modern life, the voice of Osho, the Indian mystic, remains startlingly relevant. not as a relic of the past, but as a mirror to our restless present.

The world today is louder than at any time in human history. Everyone seems to be speaking, debating, and declaring, yet very few are truly listening. Our minds are restless, our attention divided, and our hearts tired. We are flooded with information yet starved of meaning. In this atmosphere, the wisdom of Osho is not a retreat into the past but a wake-up call for the present moment.

Osho never sought followers. He sought awareness. He asked human beings to wake up — not to worship, but to witness. His message was not about religion but liberation: liberation from fear, conformity, guilt, and the endless pursuit of approval. The greatest danger facing humanity today does not come from outside forces but from within — from unconscious living.

We like to believe we are connected, yet most people feel disconnected from themselves. We scroll through endless screens but rarely stop to feel. We speak about love yet fear true closeness. We have opinions on everything except our own inner life. Osho’s challenge was simple: before trying to change the world, look within. That message still unsettles people. A world built on speed and distraction mistrusts silence. It is easier to dismiss him than to face the mirror he offers.

The newly released book, "Osho: A Cosmic Explosion" is not a biography in the usual sense, but a deeply personal exploration of loss, silence, and transformation. Through reflection and awakening, it weaves Osho’s philosophy with lived experience, inviting readers to rediscover the mystic not as an idea, but as a living force of awareness and rebellion against unconscious life.

In much of the modern West, spirituality has become soft and commercial, packaged as lifestyle advice or gentle therapy. Osho’s voice cut through this illusion. He reminds us that meditation is not an escape from reality but a confrontation with it. Awareness is not comfort; it is courage. It asks us to stop running, to meet ourselves, and to live from the centre of our being.

The greatest crisis today is not only political or environmental but spiritual. We have built machines but forgotten how to live. We have mastered technology but lost touch with meaning. We communicate constantly but rarely connect. Osho’s call is to reclaim consciousness as our deepest human responsibility.

The necessity of the mystic has never been greater. In a culture that prizes noise, the mystic restores silence. In a society obsessed with speed, he restores stillness. And in a world that values knowing, he restores wonder.

If the world continues to move faster without depth or reflection, our crisis will not be only about conflict or climate, it will be about losing our inner compass. The real revolution today is not in shouting louder, but in becoming silent enough to listen: to the world, to one another, and to ourselves.

Osho is not taking us back to something old. He is pointing us towards what humanity has not yet dared to become.

OSHO: A Cosmic Explosion by is now available worldwide on all major platforms, including Amazon UK: https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0FY15NDJM