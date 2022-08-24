150-year-old Luton Choral Society is looking for new members

Luton Choral Society, which has been going for more than 150 years, starts its new season next month and is looking for new members.

The society is kicking off with rehearsals for Brahms Requiem, from September 6 at St Paul’s Church near Luton town centre.

Founded in Luton in 1866 and carried on through world wars and the pandemic, the society usually practise and perform music from the European Choral Tradition and sing in four parts: soprano, alto, tenor and bass.

Sara Kelby, chair of the society, said: “We have just celebrated our 150th season and both performed Haydn’s Creation which was the first piece ever performed by the choir in public in 1871 and also commissioned a celebratory work from Cecilia MacDowall.

"We often perform in churches but in recent years have also sung in the Carnival Arts Centre, the Mall and outdoors in the town centre. We took part in the celebrations at the town hall for the lighting of the beacon to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

"We were not allowed to meet up during the pandemic but rehearsed weekly on zoom which meant we were unable to hear one another. We are very glad to be back rehearsing and making music together.

“However in common with many other choirs our numbers have fallen since the pandemic and we are keen to recruit new members in every part but especially men!”

The first term’s membership is free and there is no audition to join the choir. You do not need to be an experienced singer but do ned to be able to sing in tune and blend with others.

It is also useful to be able to red music but not essential as the conductor and other members of the choir can offer assistance.

Said Sara: “Singing is good for your physical and mental health and being part of a community of singers who become friends is an enjoyable, relaxing and moving experience. Please contact Rosemary on 01582 579748 and look at our website www.lutonchoralsociety.org.uk to find out more information. We are waiting to hear from you.”