18 people arrested across Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire over robbery and theft

Eighteen people were arrested across Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire yesterday (July 16) over offences including robbery and large-scale thefts.

Two people in Bedfordshire were arrested, while police raided properties in the Three Cherry Trees Lane area of Hemel Hempstead, with 14 people arrested.

Two other addresses in the town were also visited as part of the operation, with two people arrested.

A number of vehicles - abandoned, reported as stolen or believed to be involved in crime - were recovered, along with more than 1,000 litres of fuel.

Superintendent Clare Smith, who oversaw the operation, said: “This was a large-scale operation which involved numerous policing teams from across Hertfordshire, as well as colleagues from Bedfordshire and Cambridgeshire. Several arrests were made and investigations are continuing.

“I hope this sends a message to anyone involved in crime that it won’t be tolerated, and we will work to make arrests and bring people before the courts to face justice.”

Following the operation, the Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) remained in the area, alongside colleagues from Dacorum Borough Council, to speak with residents and offer reassurance.

Detective Superintendent Graham Bates from Bedfordshire Police said: “We attended numerous addresses across the county as part of this joint operation with our Hertfordshire colleagues, resulting in two arrests for cross border criminality.

“Our message to those involved within organised crime, we are focused on your activity and will continue to do everything we can to put an end to it.”

