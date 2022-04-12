3 new stores at The Mall in Luton - including return of old favourite HMV

Lids opened on April 1

Headwear and apparel giant Lids and family-run Vera Jewellers have opened this month, with music and film specialists HMV also returning.

Lids’ arrival on Friday, April 1 was met with huge excitement on social media and is the first speciality store of its kind at The Mall Luton.

As the largest licensed sports retailer in North America, it is the perfect place to find hats and branded clothing for your favourite American sports teams and college NCAA teams, with the ethos of the company emphasising individual style, empowerment and fun.

Vera Jewellers has opened in the Mall

Britten Maughan, President of Lids said: “Lids is excited to bring American Sports and fashion to The Mall. We offer a large assortment of hats and jerseys and carry top brands like Nike, New Era, Adidas and Mitchell and Ness. With over 1,000 hat options to choose from we immediately become the best place to buy a hat!”

Vera Jewellers is a family run jewellers established in London since 2004, they specialise in 14-carat gold pieces as well as repairs and engraving.

Lavinia Douglass, Marketing Manager at The Mall, Luton, said: “We are so excited to welcome Lids and Vera Jewellers to The Mall. These are two retailers that are fantastic specialists within their field and are a brilliant addition to the range of stores here at the shopping centre.”