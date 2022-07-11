500 home plan for Barton-le-Clay approved to help meet Luton's housing need

A site east of Barton-le-Clay has received planning permission for up to 500 homes, which Luton Borough Council wants for its unmet housing need.

Applicant Taylor Wimpey UK Limited submitted the outline proposals, which also include just over five acres for a primary or lower school and a 60-bed extra care facility.

It was an allocated site for housing and a school in Central Bedfordshire Council’s Local Plan, and a development brief was approved for the 72-acre area by its development management committee in November.

Planning application library picture

Situated just over three miles north of Luton, the project would be “on a field in grade two/grade three arable agricultural production”, according to a report to councillors.

“The application is accompanied by an illustrative master plan showing how the site could be developed,” said the report. “There were 100 letters received objecting to the application, with one in support.

“The overall housing target in the adopted Local Plan includes both CBC’s need and Luton’s unmet need figure of 7,350,” added the report.

“There are no development control policies within the Local Plan requiring applications to be determined in accordance with Luton’s requirements.”

Barton-le-Clay Parish Council and Shillington Parish Council both objected to the scheme.

Independent Silsoe and Shillington councillor Alison Graham said: “Our issues concern traffic on the Higham Gobian Road.

“It’s a narrow minor road. It doesn’t even warrant gritting in the winter. It has long deceptive stretches with no speed limit.

“It has ‘S’ bends on a hill at Higham Gobian and a 90 degree sharp bend entering Shillington, which has vehicles ploughing into the corner and the copse of trees beyond it on a regular basis.

“Shillington Parish Council has asked before for speed limits, but this has been rejected so far.”

Strategic products director for Taylor Wimpey UK Limited Struan Power said: “This follows the endorsement of the development brief in November.

“The 500 properties includes 150 affordable homes, land for a lower or primary school, a 60-bed extra care facility.

“There’ll be 35 per cent adaptable, five per cent wheelchair adaptable premises, and ten per cent self-build or custom homes, as well as allotments, substantial open space, children’s play areas and a multi-use games area.

“We’re exploring an electric only scheme across the entire site. It depends on the network capacity.

“The site traffic will travel via the A6. It’s not the intention for any of this to come from Shillington or Higham Gobian.”

Independent Houghton Conquest and Haynes councillor Rebecca Hares asked: “How is this in keeping with the rural environment, as it’s on the cusp of an area of outstanding natural beauty, particularly over the height and scale of the buildings?

“It’s not greenbelt any more because it was removed from the Local Plan.”

Mr Power replied: “The layout isn’t fixed and could be changed at reserved matters. We’ve tried to balance the comments we’ve received.

“We’ve worked with the landscape officer to minimise impacts as much as possible, as it’s now the edge of the greenbelt.”