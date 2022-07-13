Keen cyclist Amelie Hunt has vowed to complete 100 bike rides, each lasting at least 30 minutes, in memory of George Fox, known to many as Gorgeous George, who died in April at the age of 13 following a 12-month battle with a glioblastoma multiforme (GBM).

Amelie’s mum, Kate said: “It was really hard to sit the kids down and explain to them about George. I did it in the least scary way I could but it was difficult, especially with the type of tumour he had and the fact there’s no cure.

“We’ve been really upset by George’s story. My son Billy went to playgroup with him, although he’s the year below, and to Cubs and I’m friends with his mum, Louise, so it really hit us hard. George and his family are well-loved in Barton-le-Clay and his illness really brought the community together.

Amelie Hunt is raising funds in memory of George Fox

“We got involved in lots of fundraisers whilst he was still alive but Amelie decided, as his family are finding things hard to come to terms with, that she wanted to do something to let them know we care and to raise money for other families going through the same thing.”

Amelie raised £600 with a similar challenge two years ago so is keen to raise even more with her latest fundraiser for Brain Tumour Research, a charity George’s family has supported since his diagnosis.

Kate said: “Amelie hasn’t set a time limit on the challenge but is going to try and get it done as quickly as possible. Last time we had to take her bike with us when we went on holiday as she was so keen to carry on and I imagine it’ll be the same this year when we visit her grandparents in Devon.

“She’s very enthusiastic about it; as soon as she gets home from school she wants to go straight out and would ride for longer than I’m able to given the chance. She has quite a busy life, too, what with Brownies, dance and gymnastics classes and swimming lessons but still wants to cycle even when she’s done all of that. We’re really proud of her.”

George Fox who died in April

Brain tumours kill more children than leukaemia and any other cancer yet, historically, just 1% of the national spend on cancer research has been allocated to this devastating disease.

Charlie Allsebrook, community development manager for Brain Tumour Research, said: “George’s death has had a huge impact on the brain tumour community, as well as those in his home village of Barton-le-Clay. It’s a testament to his wonderful character that he continues to inspire fundraisers such as Amelie’s 100 bike rides, which will help us to continue funding vital research into brain tumours and, ultimately, find a cure. We’re grateful for her support and wish her the best of luck.”

Brain Tumour Research funds sustainable research at dedicated centres in the UK. It also campaigns for the Government and the larger cancer charities to invest more in research into brain tumours in order to speed up new treatments for patients and, ultimately, to find a cure.