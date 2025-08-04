A fifth of households in Luton not in work

A fifth of households in Luton were not in work last year, new figures suggest.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes as the share of households not in work varied considerably across regions in Great Britain.

An employment charity said local health and opportunity inequalities can lead to higher proportions of households not in work, and called for action to "break the cycle of worklessness".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Office for National Statistics figures show there were 11,249 workless households in Luton in 2024, which accounted for 18 per cent of all households in the area.

A worker's payslip showing details of their employers' national insurance contributions. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

It was up from 7,657 and 12 per cent the previous year.

Across Great Britain, more than three million households were not in work last year, representing just over 14 per cent of all households.

But this proportion varied significantly around the country. While there were just under 11 per cent of workless households in the South East, the figure climbed to 21 per cent in the North East.

The share of households out of work increased in 59 per cent of local authorities last year, while it decreased in the rest of the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the East of England, 12 per cent of households were not in work last year.

A workless household is defined by the ONS as containing at least one person aged 16 to 64 years and where no adults are in employment.

These figures exclude households where all adults aged under 24 years and are in full-time education.

A spokesperson for employment charity Shaw Trust said regional health and opportunity inequalities across Great Britain "can compound worklessness in communities".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They explained a large proportion of workless households in a community can have a "wider effect on people’s health and wellbeing", including isolation, poor quality of life and mental health issues.

They said worklessness must be addressed, because "prosperity shouldn’t be a 'postcode lottery'".

"It's clear that there are strong links between work and health, so the services that support both of these things should be linked too," they said.

"Tackling worklessness means health services, employment support, councils and local employers working together with the communities they serve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"By acting locally and in partnership we can break the cycle of worklessness."

Nationally, workless households' main reason for not being in work was sickness and disability.

This was also the case across the East of England where it was the main reason for being out of work in 33 per cent of cases.

Other reasons included early retirement, looking after family or home, and studying.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Department for Work and Pensions spokesperson said: "We’re reforming the broken welfare system we inherited so it genuinely supports sick or disabled people in all parts of the country into work, as part of our plans to reach an 80 per cent employment rate.

"This includes investing £3.8 billion for tailored employment support – the biggest support package in more than a generation – and the most significant overhaul of Jobcentres since the early 2000s to end the tick box culture and better help people into good, secure jobs.

"To help areas with the highest levels of economic inactivity we are rolling out a programme to connect offers of work, health and skills support for the people who need it."