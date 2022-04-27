A new bus service for the Houghton Regis Linmere estate is opening on May 1

The new service from Arriva starts on May 1, along with an increase to both its Luton A and Z services to an every 10-minute service.

The company has also recently invested over £2.5million into new vehicles for Luton Busway.

Simon Mathieson (South Area Managing Director), said: “We are pleased to be increasing our Route Z to serve what is a quickly developing housing development/destination for our local community. Returning the service to every 10 minutes is also something I am sure our customers will be happy to see back in place.”

Arriva has increased its service to Linmere in Houghton Regis

Ben Phillips, Director of Strategy and Placemaking at Linmere said: “We are delighted to have this new bus service for Linmere at a time when so many new facilities at the Farmstead have recently opened. We hope more local people will now take the opportunity to visit us and enjoy the new cafe and adventure playground as well as the other amenities.”

The news comes a week after another bus company said falling passenger numbers and rising costs were the reason was withdrawing two services in Luton after more than 20 years.

Grant Palmer Limited is planning to withdraw services 3 and 35 from Monday, June 6, 2022.