As temperatures fall, Luton Borough Council has unveiled a network of warm friendly spaces for people to use this winter.

The council has worked with voluntary and community groups to provide places where anyone can find a safe, accessible and warm environment during the day to help keep the bills down.

These spaces, ranging from community hubs to churches across the borough, are also where people can get help and support, as well as make friends and have the opportunity to learn new skills.

Cllr Hazel Simmons MBE, leader of the council, said: “Heating bills are still putting pressure on people in Luton this winter. As part of our support for local people, the Council and our committed local partners, are again providing a network of warm spaces across our town.

“These welcoming, warm spaces will offer hot drinks and a place for people to get together and save on their heating bills. Some will also offer snacks or even a hot meal and activities such as exercise, or arts and cultural activities.

“Some warm spaces also allow people to get advice and support services on issues from accessing a cooking class, a food parcel or getting online.”

Here are all the war spaces in Luton:

North:

Sundon Park Baptist Church – Warm hub with crafts and coffee at 244 Sundon Park Road, Thursday from 1pm until 4pm

Christchurch Bushmead – Warm drinks and cake in Hancock Drive, Monday from 9.30am until 12pm

Marsh Farm Futures House – Free coffee morning in The Moakes, Thursday from 10am until 12pm

We are Marsh Farm Unity House – Free coffee morning in Arrow Close, Monday from 10am until 12pm

East:

Raynham Way Community Centre – Community café at 66 Eaton Green Road, Wednesdays from 12pm until 2pm

St Anne’s & St Christopher’s – Bacon butty for £2.50 at St Anne Church, Crawley Green Road, second Thursday of the month from 10am until 12pm | Community lunch for £2.50 at St Christopher Church, Round Green, third Thursday of the month from 12pm until 2pm | Free community refreshment stop at St Anne Church, Crawley Green Road, fourth Thursday of the month from 10am until 12pm | Hart Lane

community lunch for £2.50, at St Anne Church, Crawley Green Road, third Wednesday and Thursday of the month from 12pm until 1.30pm

South:

High Town Baptist Church – Coffee morning warm space at High Town Baptist Church, Reginald Street on Mondays (except Bank Holidays) from 9.30am until 12pm | Free FoodCycle meal at High Town Baptist Church, Reginald Street on Tuesdays at 6pm

West:

St Luke’s Leagrave Community Café - Free food and activities for children inside Hockwell Ring Community Centre, Fridays from 1pm to 3.30pm

Lewsey St Hugh’s Church – Community lunch on Leagrave High Street, Tuesdays from 1pm to 3pm

Central:

Luton Christian Fellowship – Friendship Fridays lunch in Castle Street, Fridays from 10.30am to 1pm

Hope Church – Open Lounge Friendship and lunch in Villa Road, Mondays and Wednesdays from 10.30am until 1.30pm

You can also use this interactive map to find your nearest warm space and get food support.