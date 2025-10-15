'All time high' cat crisis as RSPCA South Bedfordshire looks for adopters this 'Adoptober'

Some of the cats from Bedfordshire needing a home. Picture: RSPCA

People in South Bedfordshire are being urged to adopt a cat as the RSPCA reveals ‘an all time high’ of felines being surrendered.

New data found that the number of cats being cared for and waiting for homes 14 national centres has more than doubled from some 800 in 2020 to around 1,700 this summer.

There are thousands more being cared for by the RSPCA's dedicated branches network across England and Wales.

RSPCA Bedfordshire South Branch have scores of moggies waiting for their forever homes right now - including Ozzy and Sharon (who are looking for a home together), and Gomez and Midnight.

Records also found cats are now waiting more than a week longer to find a new home - 40 days on average.

RSPCA cat welfare specialist, Alice Potter said: “We’re experiencing an unprecedented rehoming crisis, with centres so full they are unable to accept any more cats - so most of the incoming animals are having to be placed in private catteries until spaces become free in our own rehoming centres.”

Siblings Ozzy and Sharon were taken to the rescue centre after living in a car, as their owner was made homeless.

Fosterer and branch chair at South Bedfordshire RSPCA, Jo Byrne, said: “Despite all they’ve been through, they’re both incredibly affectionate, gentle, and full of love,” said Jo. “Sharon has a gorgeous brown coat, while Ozzy is her loyal shadow — these two truly are a bonded pair who must stay together. We know it’s a big ask to adopt two cats, but trust us - with these two, your heart (and home) will be twice as full.”

Gomez and Midnight came from the same house and are looking for forever homes separately so they can shine as individuals.

Jo said: “Gomez is full of personality and playfulness; he’s the kind of cat who’ll grab your attention and keep you laughing.

“Midnight, on the other hand, is a gentle, calm soul who just wants a quiet corner and a caring human to love her. Both deserve the fresh start they’ve been waiting for.”

If you are interested in Ozzy and Sharon or Gomez and Midnight please get in touch with the branch or you can email [email protected].