Almost £10k raised for family of man killed in Stopsley motorcycle collision as donations pour in

Colleagues of a man who was killed earlier this month while on his motorbike in Stopsley have paid tribute to him as they fundraise for his family.

John Gambold, 41, died after an incident involving a black Toyota Auris and a grey Yamaha YZF R1 on the A505 junction between Stopsley Way and Hitchin Road on June 8.

The father-of-three had worked with AJS Construction since 2012 and was the operations director at the firm.

Pictured: John Gambold

AJS Construction’s director, Adam Wake called John a wonderful man, who was full of life and always smiling. Adam, who started the fundraiser, said: “He will be dearly missed by his children and everyone that knew him. He had many passions but the main one was the local church which gave him solace and meaning. He was a true professional at work and a trusted friend to many.

“We have also very nearly hit the £10,000 mark on John’s JustGiving page.”

The donation page has been set up to help cover funeral costs and support his family – including three young children.

Office manager, Jane Fisher, said: “We’re all devastated. I took the call from the police. And you just don't expect that kind of thing to actually ever happen to you. He was just such a character. He loved his kids, and he's just taken so quickly like that just terrible. I think it would be nice if peple helped them out a little bit.”