“Always a bright force of nature”: Tributes to Dunstable radio broadcaster

Tributes have been made to a Dunstable radio presenter after his death last week.

Simon Marlow, died in hospital in London on Friday, June 27, according to an announcement from British Forces Broadcasting Service (BFBS).

Simon started his radio career in 1986 and joined the service as a presenter. He became a well-established presenter in commercial radio at stations including Radio City in Liverpool, Classic FM in London and Chiltern Radio in Dunstable.

Ben Chapman, BFBS CEO, said: “Simon was always a bright force of nature in any setting, understanding the power of good relationships, making entertaining content every day whilst always going the extra mile to improve the lives of the audience he served, especially when he was living in military communities.

“And wherever Simon was, whoever he was with, there was always laughter. He made a difference.”

Simon spent time in Afghanistan, Cyprus, Brunei, Germany, the Falklands, and most recently in Northern Ireland with BFBS as a producer and presenter.

He found his home when he was posted to Gibraltar where he fell in love with the area and making plans to spend his retirement in Spain.

Simon had a base in Dunstable and kept a house in the town for whenever he was based in the UK.

Ben Chapman added: “We send our heartfelt condolences to Simon's family and friends at such a sad time and to his team in Northern Ireland, his many listeners, and colleagues across the BFBS world who have known and worked closely with Simon.

“He will be held in the hearts of all at BFBS at such a tragic time. He's gone much too soon.”