Pouring a cup of tea (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Community organisations are being invited to host warm friendly spaces for local people – and the council will provide funding to help cover the cost.

Some could offer hot drinks, snacks and activities such as arts, culture and exercise.

Others may enable people to get advice and support on everything from managing money to health and wellbeing.

Corporate director for population wellbeing Mark Fowler said: “With winter approaching and the extra financial pressure on keeping warm, Luton Fairness Taskforce is launching a network of warm spaces across town to help support local people through the cost of living crisis.

"We’re looking for community groups to come forward to join other organisations that have already pledged to open warm spaces this winter.”

A guide is available which has been produced with help and funding from money-saving expert Martin Lewis.