Artist wants to know what you love about Houghton Regis for new community art project

Renowned London-based installation artist Emily Tracy will be asking Houghton Regis residents what they love about it so she can create a community artwork called What Do WE Hold Dear?

It’s been commissioned by Central Bedfordshire Council for the ground floor lobby at the new Independent Living Scheme at All Saints View and is due to be unveiled in December.

Emily specialises in site-specific public art projects so is the perfect fit for the job.

London-based installation artist Emily Tracy who has been commissioned to create a public art project for Houghton Regis

Over the coming months, she’ll be out and about seeking inspiration and knowledge from those who know and love the historic market town.

Residents will be asked to focus on any local site, object or area they find significant, in addition to its history.

Contact will be made with the Houghton Regis Heritage Society as well as schools and community groups.

Council spokesperson Eugene Ghent said: “This work will add character and vitality to the neighbourhood and will be enjoyed by all those visiting or passing through.

Installation artist Emily Tracy

"We want people to live their best lives and feel artwork very much feeds into this. Observing art creates a feeling of happiness and enhances wellbeing.”

He added: “It’s clear Emily is throwing herself into this project, hoping to do those fond of the area proud.

"Just one example is when she spotted a distinctive old teapot on eBay with Houghton Regis displayed on it.

"She was determined to win it and she did - and is thrilled that it can feature.”

The installation will be accompanied by audio recordings accessed by QR codes made through conversations and reflections.

Once Emily has finished her research, she will start selecting, sorting and arranging the photographs, artworks and sound recordings into an artwork of graphic frames.