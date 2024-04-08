Asylum seekers to leave Dunstable hotel after Home Office ends contract with Old Palace Lodge

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A year after it closed to the public to house asylum seekers, Dunstable’s Old Palace Lodge could reopen.

The Home Office has announced that it is terminating its contract with the four star hotel as a venue for asylum accommodation and has confirmed that the hotel will cease housing asylum seekers before the end of June this year. The current residents will be moving to other parts of the asylum estate.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Old Palace Lodge hotel. Picture: Tony Margiocchi

Commenting on the latest news, South West Bedfordshire MP, Andrew Selous, said: “The takeover of hotels by the Home Office has never been the right way to house asylum seekers. The Government is now using former military sites where possible and wants to move to a system where local authorities decide on the most appropriate accommodation in their areas. Hotels are important community assets for local businesses and for local people to celebrate significant life events, and The Old Palace Lodge was a very important venue for the town.

“We have to realise, however, that life has been very hard for hotel owners with lower occupancy after the pandemic as a result of working from home and expensive energy bills. Harpenden had two four-star hotels close recently and, sadly, there are no guarantees that The Old Palace Lodge will reopen as a hotel as it used to be. I have always encouraged those that were able to use the hotel to do so and I will work with the owners to try to ensure as bright a future as possible for The Old Palace Lodge.