BBC Big Weekend poster. Picture: BBC

Young people in Luton are being invited to a series of sessions hosted by radio presenters ahead of the Big Weekend festival in Stockwood Park this month.

Starting at the end of this week, there will be four free activities hosted by Radio 1’s Life Hacks presenters, Lauren Layfield and Shanequa Paris. The ladies will chat to experts and people with lived experiences about health issues that affects teens in Luton, to offer help and advice.

At 11.30am on Sunday May 12, Jeanette Skipsey from the charity, Mind, will give a talk about mental health at the STEM Building at the University of Bedfordshire in Luton.

Tokko Youth Space will host a talk on Monday, May 12 at 12pm about removing awkwardness from money discussions, with Lauren Napper and Tasha Case.

At Lewsey Sports Park on Tuesday, May 14 from 12pm, Dr Naushin Hossain from Man V Fat Football Luton and Ash Naseem from Luton Women and Girls Cricket Club will delve into the topic of physical health and pressure to conform to societal standards.

Finishing off the programme will be a personal safety talk with Roseann Taylor, part of the Just Drop It anti-knife crime campaign, Luton Sexual Health’s Kelsie Holdstock and Debra Knight from Nine Red Presents. These women will give a talk at the university’s STEM Building at 12pm next Wednesday.

