Luton has been unveiled as the location for BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend this year - which is set to take over one of the town’s largest parks for three days in May.

We wanted to give you all the latest information to help you keep with the event in the months leading up to it.

This article will be updated as more information is revealed.

When is it? The festival will run for three days, starting on Friday, May 24. On this day, gates open from 1pm with a 11pm finish. On Saturday, May 25 and Sunday, May 26, gates will be open from 10.30am, with the event finishing at 10.30pm. Sound tests will be carried out on Thursday, May 23.

Where will it be? The festival is being held in Stockwood Park, London Road, LU1 4LX.

How do I get a ticket? The BBC will announce details about how to get tickets in March. Details of how to buy tickets will be announced by the BBC in March.

How much are tickets? Ticket prices have not yet been announced, but last year, last year day tickets cost £29, plus a £4.50 booking fee.

Will there be any priority given to Luton residents when getting tickets? Tickets are geographically weighted, meaning that a share of tickets is ring-fenced for local people.

How many stages will there be? This year, for the first time, there will be four stages across the three days, instead of just on the Saturday and Sunday. The Radio 1 Main Stage, Radio 1’s Future Sounds Stage, Radio 1 Dance Stage and BBC Introducing Stage will showcase around 100 acts, from the biggest stars in the world to new and emerging artists.

Who will be performing? What is the line-up like? Information about which artists will be gracing the stages at Stockwood Park is yet to be released. The full line up will be announced on Radio 1 and published on this website in the coming weeks. But, in years gone by, Miley Cyrus performed in Middlesbrough, Ed Sheeran popped up in Coventry, Taylor Swift sang her heart out in Norwich, and Bruno Mars serenaded crowds in Derry. So who knows who will be gracing the stages this year!

Do I need to be over 18 to attend? There is no age restriction at the festival. But those aged 15 and under will need to be accompanies by an adult at all times. Children aged two and below don’t need a ticket, but must be in the care of a person aged 18 or over.

How do I get to the airport on this busy weekend? London Road and Farley Hill will be closed periodically throughout the event. But there will still be access to the airport via New Airport Way, Kimpton Road, and Vauxhall Way which will all remain open. There may be extra congestion, so allow for more time to make your journey.

Will there be shuttle buses? The council says there won’t be shuttle buses but there will be signage to the routes from public transport and car parks, as well as volunteers on hand to direct and support people.

When will the park be closed for the event? The event will be set up on Thursday, May 9 and taken down by Monday, June 3. The council website states: “Much of the park will remain available to visitors, apart from the days of the festival weekend. Details of park access during the festival weekend will be confirmed closer to the event.”

How accessible will the event be? Full information on accessible facilities available at this event, and how ticket holders can register for these, will be shared on bbc.co.uk/bigweekend in due course.

Can disabled people bring their essential companions with them? The council confirmed that customers with accessible requirements will need to buy a general admission ticket for themselves. After that is purchased, they will need complete the form to request any accessible facilities they might require at the show – including a free essential companion ticket, if required.

How can I volunteer for the festival? The council says that there will be opportunities to volunteer. The volunteer programme will launch in March. People can register their interest by filling out a registration form on the Step Forward Luton website.

What’s happening to the Luton Carnival? Luton Carnival has been moved to Bank Holiday Monday - on May 27, the day after the festival finishes.

What is being done to protect the wildlife living in Stockwood Park? The council and festival organisers are taking active measures to preserve habitats, grass and trees, and will also restore the park to its original state following the festival.

Will the park be re-turfed after the event? Luton Borough Council said: “Festival Republic / Radio 1 will mitigate against ground damage by using a trackway for vehicles crossing the park to load and unload. It’s likely some grass will die under the trackway but surrounding plant will spread to cover the gaps. The council will support with additional grass seed if necessary.

“If the ground is sufficiently wet to get damaged by number of people, we will re-sow with a mixture of top soil and grass seed. Our experience with other events in spring and summer is that grass under cover during an event does recover with minimal support.

“There may also be some possible ground compaction that will need attention. In that instance again appropriate top soil, plus seed will be put down.”

What about noise and disturbance from the event? The council’s website states: “The event is being organised by a team with a long track record of delivering major live music festivals and events. There will be a dedicated helpline for any residents with any concerns, including noise during the event. This phone number will be published nearer the time.”