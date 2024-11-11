A blind Second World War veteran from Dunstable has shared his immense pride after marching past the Cenotaph for the first time.

He says: “What an amazing experience, I’ve never felt anything quite like it. The crowds cheering for us as we made our way around made me feel ten feet tall. I’m so proud to have finally marched here in my 100th year.

"And it was all the sweeter knowing that my wife and family were watching me on TV.”

Michael Woods on Sunday, Michael during his time in the Royal Air Force. Picture: Blind Veterans UK

The 100-year-old joined the RAF in 1943 where he worked as an aircraft mechanic, mostly tending to Lancaster bombers, at RAF Coningsby and at RAF Skellingthorpe with the 61 Squadron.

Later in life, Michael lost his sight due to age-related macular degeneration and glaucoma. He said: “My sight started to go gradually because of the glaucoma at first but I remember having just driven back from the west country, I got pneumonia and had to go to hospital and after that my vision had got a lot worse.

“I was driving until I was 94 but couldn’t do so after that. That’s the thing I missed the most. I’d driven since I was a young man in the RAF and it felt like I’d lost my independence.”

He was put in touch with Blind Veterans UK and started getting support from the charity in 2020.

Chief Executive of Blind Veterans UK, Adrian Bell says: “During Remembrance, we honour the courageous sacrifice of all those who gave their lives for their country. We also acknowledge the significant challenges faced by veterans living with life-altering injuries from their service.

“I was honoured to march alongside Michael and our group of over 40 blind veterans at the Cenotaph this year. I know many others have participated in poignant ceremonies in communities nationwide.”

Michael added: “If you have served in the armed forces and are experiencing vision problems, even if your service was many years ago like mine, I would really encourage you to get on to Blind Veterans UK.”