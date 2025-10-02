Boyes confirms date for Dunstable store opening

Former Wilko at Ashton Square in Dunstable. Picture: Kirkby Diamond

A date has been confirmed for when the former Wilko store in Dunstable will reopen after a high street chain signed a 10-year lease.

Boyes, a bargain department store, will open its doors to the 43,000 square foot store, in Ashton Square, later this month.

The premises have been closed since Wilko went into administration in October 2023.

But from October 31, it will welcome customers once again.

Central Bedfordshire Council welcomed the news. Cllr Steve Watkins said: “I’m really excited to announce officially that Boyes will be coming to Dunstable in the old Wilko's building. It’s an exciting opportunity for Dunstable and I think the town will really enjoy this new outlet.”

Boyes chairman Andrew Boyes added: “We are looking forward to opening our store in Dunstable, which will be the 83rd in the Boyes Group. It is a large property which will lend itself to our style of trading where we offer a constantly changing range of over 30,000 products for the home and family.”