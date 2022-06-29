The first results of the 2021 census are in – and they show Luton has seen its population swell over the last decade.

According to the first batch of data published by on June 28, the town’s population now stands at 225,300 – up 11% from June 2011 when the last census took place.

That’s almost double the average population growth of 6.3% for England and Wales.

A woman logs on to the Census 2021 website

The census takes place every 10 years, with every household in the UK required to take part. The latest snapshot of England and Wales was captured on March 21 2021.

In Luton the results show that the 0-14 age group has grown by 12 per cent, while the numbers of those aged 65 and over grew by 11 per cent.

At the higher range the number of older people in the borough has increased dramatically. The age group 90 and above had the fastest growth of 33 per cent between 2011 and 2021 with the number of 25-29-year-olds falling by 12 per cent.

The increase in population has also had a significant impact on the number of households in the borough. There are now 78,900 households in Luton, an increase of 6% between 2011 and 2021.

And the figures show the balance of men and women in the area has changed – Luton’s population is now 50.1% male and 49.9% female, meaning there is now a slightly higher proportion of women in the area than 10 years ago. In 2011, people living in Luton were 50.2% male and 49.8% female.

Luton Council Chief Executive, Robin Porter, said: “The significant rise in under 14-year-olds is particularly relevant as we make Luton an increasingly child-friendly and carbon-neutral town. To say young people are the future, is not merely a cliché, but a reminder to us all that we are working towards better prospects for the children of Luton.

“At the same time, the huge increase in the proportion of our elderly citizens reinforces our determination to care for those who are becoming increasingly vulnerable and who have already given so much to the town.

“We will continue to reflect and plan around this initial release of information from the ONS and, as further batches of data are released, sharpen our strategies to ensure the best for everyone in Luton.”

Historic populations of Luton:

1981: 163,209

1991: 171,671

2001: 184,372

2011: 203,201