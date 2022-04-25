Central Bedfordshire residents will start to receive their £150 energy bill rebate this week

From tomorrow (Tuesday 26 April) payments will start to be made to households that are signed up to pay their council tax bills by Direct Debit. Payment runs will continue over the next few weeks.

Households eligible for the Council Tax scheme include those in Central Bedfordshire who are living in a property which is in council tax bands A-D and which they live in as their main home. One payment will be made per household.

For eligible households that don’t pay their council tax by Direct Debit the council aims to start sending letters towards the end of May with an enclosed £150 voucher, valid for three months, which can be cashed at any Post Office.

Central Bedfordshire Council is to start issuing the £150 energy bill rebate

Councillor David Shelvey, Executive Member for Corporate Resources, said: “We are pleased to now be in a position to start making payments to eligible households in Central Bedfordshire to help out with the rising energy costs. Please note that you don’t need to fill out an application for the rebate and we won’t phone you to ask for your bank details. I urge anyone who may have questions about the rebate to visit our website where there is much more detailed information.”