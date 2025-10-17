Children and staff evacuated from Luton school after gas leak

Fire and rescue news. Image: Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.

A school in Luton was evacuated after carbon monoxide leaked from an boiler.

Two fire crews were called to Bury Park Educational Institute, in Dunstable Road at 11:35am yesterday (Thursday, October 16) to reports of a gas leak.

Children and staff were evacuated from the building after carbon monoxide readings were found to be in excess of 150 parts per million.

Firefighters believed the leak started from the ground floor boiler. Cadent went in to cap the gas while children and adults with carbon monoxide related symptoms were taken to hospital.