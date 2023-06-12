News you can trust since 1891
Contract and letters for a cancelled Beatles concert in Dunstable put up for auction - expected to go for over £10,000

The band were supposed to play at the California Ballroom in 1963
Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 12th Jun 2023, 13:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 13:26 BST

Letters and a contract for a Beatles concert that never happened in Dunstable are going under the hammer 60 years after the band were supposed to perform in the town.

The Beatles played three shows in Luton in the 1960’s at the height of ‘Beatlemania’, but never got to play in Dunstable. A fascinating cache of material, up for sale with Tracks Auctions, reveals details about the cancelled Beatles concert that was supposed to happened at the California Ballroom, on February 9, 1963.

The papers show a dispute between Brian Epstein and E. W. Green, a promoter. Green had booked The Beatles and Gerry And The Pacemakers for a performance in the town. The collection includes the original contract and multiple letters discussing possible date changes and a reduction in fees.

Just one of the documents in the cacheJust one of the documents in the cache
A contract included a clause that The Beatles must not appear within a 25-mile radius of the venue on same date. The California Ballroom became aware that the band were due to appear at the Odeon theatre in Luton on February 9. Alongside the documents is a letter from Cedric Green, the son of the California Ballroom owner.

Gareth Wilson, from Tracks Auctions, said: “There is an amazing dispute behind the booking which will add to the interest. Beatles concert contracts normally go for around £10,000 but because of the uniqueness of this particular contract, we expect it to sell next week on our auction website for between £10,000 and £20,000.”

The auction is open until June 18 at 6pm.

