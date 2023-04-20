Streets across Luton will be closed as people come together to celebration the coronation of His Majesty King Charles III in May.

He will be officially crowned on Saturday, May 6, in Westminster Abbey, along with his wife, Queen Consort Camilla. It has been nearly 70 years since the last coronation in 1953, when Queen Elizabeth was crowned in the same abbey.

In royal fashion, there will be a weekend packed with free, fun events in Luton for all the family to mark the historic occasion, from a colourful parade to the Big Movie Coronation Lunch.

How will you mark the occasion?

People across the town will celebrate the reign of King Charles with all sort of parties and festivities. Find out which of Luton’s roads will be closed in our searchable table. Note that the times are for when the road is closed, not necessarily the time that the party will be happening. For more information, contact Scott Griffwood.

Are you holding a coronation street party or event? Let us know at [email protected]

