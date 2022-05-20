She joined MP Rachel Hopkins MP on a visit to the Level Trust in The Mall yesterday to hear first-hand accounts from the charities and organisations about their excellent work in Luton and the additional support they require from the Government. (19/5)

The cost of living is the single biggest issue facing households in Luton with inflation hitting a 40-year high.

Ms Rayner said: “As prices continue to soar, families up and down the country are struggling to make ends meet. While in Luton, I heard first-hand the sheer anxiety felt by those delivery vital services on the front-line as demand increases but government support is nowhere to be seen. People in Luton deserve better than this.

Angela Rayner MP, Deputy Leader of the Labour Party, visited Luton yesterday (19/5) to hear about the impact of the cost of the living crisis

“It is pretty basic – working people should earn enough so they have cash spare at the end of the week to go out and enjoy themselves, to balance work with life. What a miserable vision of our country when older people who ride buses just to keep warm are told they should be grateful for the privilege.

“The Prime Minister and his Chancellor chose to hike taxes on working people at the worst possible time, and chose not to introduce a windfall tax on energy companies to help people with their bills. Labour are clear that we need an emergency budget to sort out this mess and tackle the cost of living crisis.”

Rachel Hopkins MP said: “I’m delighted to welcome Angela to Luton to hear about the outstanding work taking place in Luton to support people through the cost of living crisis. From providing food parcels to offering debt advice, charities and organisations have stepped-up to support our town’s most vulnerable.

“As prices continue to soar, forcing more and more people into financial hardship, Luton needs a government prepared to take urgent action, not wrapped up in its latest scandals and incompetence.”