Luton talent showcase aims to uncover town's budding musical stars

Get ready for a musical treat next week

If you are up for a musical treat, Luton Urban Radio is presenting the LUR Talent Showcase on Saturday, May 28 at The Metro on the University of Bedfordshire Campus in University Square.

And along with local and international artists, budding musicians can also join the fun.

Artists including Dibo Brown, Lickle Jay, Excellent and international dennery segment soca artist Blackboy are already on the line up with many more planned.

LUR DJs on the night will be Twon T, K-Splash and DJ Hanky.

The Pass the Mic segment will be hosted by the UK’s top comedian White Yardy and up and coming comedian Kyrah Gray.

Food will be supplied by ELS cuisine and admission is £7, £5 for students, available online from www.get your tickets.co.uk.

Contact [email protected] for more information.