Cost of Living crisis: National Day of Action rally in Luton tomorrow

Local campaigner Taj Ali at the recent Enough is Enough rally in Luton. PIC: Tony Margiocchi

The campaign Enough is Enough – formed to fight the cost of living crisis – will hold a rally tomorrow (October 1) outside Luton Town Hall as part of a National Day of Action.

The campaign is calling on the public to show solidarity with workers on strike.

Jamie Newell from the Fire Brigades Union, Dave Mingay of the National Education Union and Peter Adams from St Mary’s Centre for Peace are confirmed to speak at the rally, which will start at noon.

Advertisement

Local postal worker Emma Loveridge, who will also speak at the event, said: “The people of this country are being left behind, stripped of their little remaining quality of life and broken by the hands of those reaping the benefit of their hard work.

"This is the time to stand up and be counted. This is a fight for survival. People should demand a change in direction. That’s why we will be out campaigning to end fuel poverty, to end food poverty, to get a better housing system in this country and to tax the rich properly.”

Local activist and writer Taj Ali said: “Communities like ours in Luton have been at the sharp end of the cost-of-living crisis. Nearly half the children in the town are growing up in poverty. We have already suffered from de-industrialisation, austerity cuts to public services and Covid-19.

"That’s why we’re saying enough is enough and joining more than 50 towns and cities across the country in a national day of action to demand better.”

Advertisement